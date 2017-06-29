Manitoba's 2017 Canada Day forecast

While there is a risk of severe weather Thursday in parts of southern Manitoba, Canada Day should be a sunny one for most of the province. The nicest Canada Day conditions will likely be found in southwestern Manitoba.

