Manitobans to 'blitz build' 25 Habitat for Humanity homes in 6 days

CBC News

Habitat for Humanity plans to build 25 homes in six days this July as part of a nation-wide Canada 150 event. The federal and Manitoba governments have provided $1.2 million to help Habitat for Humanity erect 25 homes in a flash for families in need.

