Manitobans to 'blitz build' 25 Habitat for Humanity homes in 6 days
Habitat for Humanity plans to build 25 homes in six days this July as part of a nation-wide Canada 150 event. The federal and Manitoba governments have provided $1.2 million to help Habitat for Humanity erect 25 homes in a flash for families in need.
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Entertainment journal (Nov '10)
|47 min
|thenox
|2
|7,000 Hydro customers powerless after thunderst...
|17 hr
|HYDRO VP of PLOTTING
|13
|Summer hasn't skipped Manitoba: Warmer weather ...
|Sun
|Could a cat bor
|2
|Time to bring public washrooms to Winnipeg's Ex...
|Sat
|Sammy Maudlin ExM...
|1
|Indigenous people see growing racism but are ho...
|Fri
|Lying Loser David
|5
|Selkirk, Man., to honour Senator Murray Sinclai...
|Jun 23
|If This is IT Huey
|4
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Jun 22
|Humphrey Bogards ...
|5
