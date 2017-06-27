Manitoba Woman Crushed To Death By Tr...

Manitoba Woman Crushed To Death By Tractor

16 hrs ago

RM of STE ANNE, MB - A terrible incident took place on a farm in the Rural Municipality of Ste Anne, resulting in the death of a Manitoba woman. RCMP say their investigation has determined that there was no foul play, and there will be no further police involvement in the accident.

Manitoba

