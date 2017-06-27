Manitoba storm chaser fascinated by 'sheer power' of weather
Jordan Carruthers is a storm chaser based near Portage la Prairie, Man., and founder of the Manitoba Storm Spotter website. When a tornado or severe thunderstorm hits southern Manitoba, Jordan Carruthers doesn't stay indoors - he leaps into his sport utility vehicle, dubbed Storm Shadow, and drives towards the action.
