Manitoba RCMP seize meth, fake gun on Hwy 1

On the evening of June 23, 2017, Manitoba RCMP Traffic Services, along with members of the St-Pierre-Jolys and Oakbank RCMP detachments, set up a Checkstop on Hwy 1 at PR 207. Shortly after midnight on Saturday, June 24, RCMP discovered 211 grams of methamphetamine, an imitation firearm and drug paraphernalia in a vehicle driven by a male with a suspended driver's licence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Moosomin World-Spectator.