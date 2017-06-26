Manitoba RCMP seize meth, fake gun on Hwy 1
On the evening of June 23, 2017, Manitoba RCMP Traffic Services, along with members of the St-Pierre-Jolys and Oakbank RCMP detachments, set up a Checkstop on Hwy 1 at PR 207. Shortly after midnight on Saturday, June 24, RCMP discovered 211 grams of methamphetamine, an imitation firearm and drug paraphernalia in a vehicle driven by a male with a suspended driver's licence.
