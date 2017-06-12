Manitoba premier kicks off 3-day cycl...

Manitoba premier kicks off 3-day cycling 'journey of reconciliation'

Premier Brian Pallister, with Southern Chiefs' Organization Grand Chief Jerry Daniels, stands beside the bike he'll use to travel 160 kilometres starting on Friday. He won't actually hit the road until Friday, but Premier Brian Pallister officially kicked off a three-day bike ride marking the 200th anniversary of a historic Manitoba treaty on Thursday.

