Manitoba man faces 22 charges after series of assaults in Denare Beach, Sask.
A 27-year-old from Flin Flon, Man., has been charged with attempted murder after a crime spree in a northern Saskatchewan village. Five people in all were injured in a series of events at Denare Beach, Sask.
