Manitoba family suing school division over handling of bullying speaks out
A Manitoba man at the centre of a unique bullying lawsuit says he's still recovering from years of physical, verbal and online abuse. Cole Froese, 19, and his family are suing the Evergreen School Division as well as former and current administrators at Gimli High School over allegations not enough was done to stop the bullying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Citizenship ceremony welcomes 101 newcomers in ...
|17 hr
|Sorrow
|2
|Happy birthday
|20 hr
|Jonny Two Shirts
|6
|Korean workers in some Winnipeg sushi restauran...
|Wed
|Tom Jones Conserv...
|2
|CUPE 'raising red flags' about P3 school model
|Wed
|Gourd Steaves Bus...
|2
|'They're focused on me. I'm focused on Winnipeg...
|Tue
|Brain Bow-Man - M...
|2
|Entertainment journal (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Pope
|4
|7,000 Hydro customers powerless after thunderst...
|Jun 25
|HYDRO VP of PLOTTING
|13
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC