Manitoba designer Adam French creates hide-to-handbag haute couture
The term "farm to table" could find its fashion-world equivalent in Adam French's "hide to handbag" approach to designing luxury leather accessories from his home in western Manitoba. From sourcing and, in some cases, preparing animal hides, to tanning the leather and stitching pieces together, French is fully involved in creating the handbags in his Adan Ballou line of accessories - "Adan" being the Spanish form of "Adam" and "Ballou" being his great-grandmother's maiden name - from his base in Forrest, north of Brandon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
