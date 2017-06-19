Man stabbed during large fight outsid...

Man stabbed during large fight outside Winnipeg nightclub: police

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

A section of Bannatyne Avenue was closed for several hours after a large fight outside a nightclub left a man with multiple stab wounds. A man is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times during a fight outside a Winnipeg nightclub, police say.

Manitoba

