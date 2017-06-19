Man jumps on Winnipeg police car hood...

Man jumps on Winnipeg police car hood, gets arrested for convenience store robbery

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Police say a 27-year-old man robbed a convenience store before jumping on the hood of a police cruiser. A 27-year-old Winnipeg man is behind bars after he jumped on a police car while asking officers to kill him following a convenience store robbery, police said Thursday morning.

