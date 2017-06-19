Lowe's Canada to open new Winnipeg st...

Lowe's Canada to open new Winnipeg store in 2018

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: GlobalNews

Lowe's Canada has announced a new $34 million investment to bring a new store to Winnipeg in early 2018. The new 95,000 square foot retail space will be located at 1799 Kenaston Boulevard, at the intersection of McGillivary Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Daphne Bramham: Celebrating a complicated histo... 3 hr David is TREATY 1
News 7,000 Hydro customers powerless after thunderst... 8 hr Twin City Motors ... 12
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) 16 hr Lying Loser David 4
News What the flock? Gulls take over lawns, hoover u... 21 hr OROBOUROUS KHAN 1
News From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on... Jun 18 Omars Cadre - Canada 2
News Declining number of asylum seekers surprises re... Jun 18 ITs ALL HILLARYs ... 3
News 'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'... Jun 18 David 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,721 • Total comments across all topics: 281,916,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC