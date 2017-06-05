Local missionary makes difference abroad and at home
Douglas Wilkinson is always busy. Whether he's traveling back and forth from Winnipeg, taking new residents of Neepawa to appointments, working with Calvary Chapel, the church he attends, or helping to fix up the home of one of Neepawa's Filipino families, Wilkinson is perpetually helping people.
