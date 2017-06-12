KFEST draws young crowd to historic site
BETHEL – Just before R&B star Tinashe, the opening act at KFEST 2017, took the stage at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Brooke Roth, 15, of Liberty, and her friends settled into their seats right up front near the stage in the main pavilion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7,000 Hydro customers powerless after thunderst...
|3 hr
|Shorty Sircut - H...
|7
|Winnipeg Band Releases Song for MMIWG
|Fri
|Selkirk Settled-ers
|2
|Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i...
|Fri
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Bison rebuilds in a better place with You Are N...
|Jun 15
|WHITE LUNCH COMICs
|2
|Bloodied man jumps into woman's car near Winnip...
|Jun 15
|TRUMP ADMENSTRUATION
|3
|Winnipeg reaches tentative deal with its larges...
|Jun 13
|City Union Employees
|1
|Ramadan in Winnipeg: Long days of fasting, but ...
|Jun 13
|Finisher
|16
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC