'Justice delayed is justice denied': Less than half of refugee claims being heard on time
When Razak Iyal nearly froze to death walking across the border into Manitoba with Seidu Mohammed on Christmas Eve, he says he was looking for freedom and safety. Soon after arriving, the Ghanaian asylum seekers, who lost their hands to frostbite, both made their refugee claims and were scheduled a hearing in front of the refugee board - for Mohammed it was March 23 and for Iyal it was March 27. "I am very, very happy me and Seidu came together and he had his hearing a He knows everything now and he can move on with his life, but what about me?" Iyal said.
