Judge did not violate accused's rights in taking nine months to reach guilty verdict, court rules

A judge who took nine months to decide that a man charged with sexually abusing one of his children was guilty - after a trial process that had already lasted 33 months - did not violate the accused man's right to a timely trial, a Manitoba court has ruled. The case raised the question of what to do when a judge causes a delay well beyond that permitted by the Supreme Court's ruling in the Jordan case last summer.

