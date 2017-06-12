Judge did not violate accused's rights in taking nine months to reach guilty verdict, court rules
A judge who took nine months to decide that a man charged with sexually abusing one of his children was guilty - after a trial process that had already lasted 33 months - did not violate the accused man's right to a timely trial, a Manitoba court has ruled. The case raised the question of what to do when a judge causes a delay well beyond that permitted by the Supreme Court's ruling in the Jordan case last summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on...
|5 hr
|Omars Cadre - Canada
|2
|Declining number of asylum seekers surprises re...
|12 hr
|ITs ALL HILLARYs ...
|3
|'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'...
|15 hr
|David
|1
|7,000 Hydro customers powerless after thunderst...
|Sat
|Shorty Sircut - H...
|7
|Winnipeg Band Releases Song for MMIWG
|Fri
|Selkirk Settled-ers
|2
|Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Bison rebuilds in a better place with You Are N...
|Jun 15
|WHITE LUNCH COMICs
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC