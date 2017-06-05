Irene Salemka's voice took her from rural Saskatchewan to Europe's most prestigious opera houses
A photo of Irene Salemka from 1959. Salemka was born near Steinbach, Man., and moved to Weyburn, Saskatchewan as a child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protection of other lakes key as zebra mussels ...
|4 hr
|DOERs REAL LEGACY...
|4
|Manitoba Job Hunt
|14 hr
|MJH
|1
|RCMP and Winnipeg police suspend organized-crim...
|22 hr
|Andrews Swan NDP
|2
|New Flyer Acquires Carlson Engineered Composite...
|22 hr
|The Back-Room Boys
|1
|How an experiment created canola and turned Can...
|Mon
|larry
|4
|Thousand gather to celebrate 30 years of Pride ...
|Mon
|TRUMP the MESSENGER
|12
|Spread of hog virus alarms piglet-exporting pro...
|Mon
|eradication the o...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC