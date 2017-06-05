Irene Salemka's voice took her from r...

Irene Salemka's voice took her from rural Saskatchewan to Europe's most prestigious opera houses

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Canada.com

A photo of Irene Salemka from 1959. Salemka was born near Steinbach, Man., and moved to Weyburn, Saskatchewan as a child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Protection of other lakes key as zebra mussels ... 4 hr DOERs REAL LEGACY... 4
Manitoba Job Hunt 14 hr MJH 1
News RCMP and Winnipeg police suspend organized-crim... 22 hr Andrews Swan NDP 2
News New Flyer Acquires Carlson Engineered Composite... 22 hr The Back-Room Boys 1
News How an experiment created canola and turned Can... Mon larry 4
News Thousand gather to celebrate 30 years of Pride ... Mon TRUMP the MESSENGER 12
News Spread of hog virus alarms piglet-exporting pro... Mon eradication the o... 4
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,940 • Total comments across all topics: 281,582,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC