Indigenous people see growing racism ...

Indigenous people see growing racism but are hopeful for next generation, poll suggests

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

A majority of First Nations and MA©tis people in Manitoba believe life will be better for the next generation, despite a sense that racism is growing in Canada, a new poll suggests. The poll asked hundreds of First Nations and MA©tis people in Manitoba to weigh in on government and police relations, identity, culture and education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Selkirk, Man., to honour Senator Murray Sinclai... 26 min Lying Loser David 3
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) 9 hr Humphrey Bogards ... 5
News Daphne Bramham: Celebrating a complicated histo... Wed David is TREATY 1
News 7,000 Hydro customers powerless after thunderst... Wed Twin City Motors ... 12
News What the flock? Gulls take over lawns, hoover u... Tue OROBOUROUS KHAN 1
News From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on... Jun 18 Omars Cadre - Canada 2
News Declining number of asylum seekers surprises re... Jun 18 ITs ALL HILLARYs ... 3
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,725 • Total comments across all topics: 281,947,268

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC