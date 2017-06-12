Immigration and Refugee Board can't k...

Immigration and Refugee Board can't keep up with asylum claims

Read more: CBC News

An increase in asylum claims in Canada could eventually mean a staggering 11-year wait for a hearing and $2.97 billion in federal social supports for claimants in the meantime, an internal government analysis has concluded. The Immigration and Refugee Board is already trying to whittle down its current backlog, but received no new money in the latest federal budget.

Manitoba

