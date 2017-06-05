ICWP's 50/50 Applause Awards Seek Nom...

ICWP's 50/50 Applause Awards Seek Nominations for Gender Parity in Theatre

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Theatre industry, media and academic research in the last decade have uncovered and reported on the sometimes shocking levels of bias against female playwrights. Many professional theatres have committed to take action and demonstrate gender equity in their programming.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Remains of Christine Wood found near Winnipeg 3 hr white trash peg 7
News How an experiment created canola and turned Can... 7 hr larry 4
News Thousand gather to celebrate 30 years of Pride ... 9 hr TRUMP the MESSENGER 12
News Spread of hog virus alarms piglet-exporting pro... 9 hr eradication the o... 4
News Body of missing woman Christine Wood found near... 14 hr Minnie Appolis Dr... 17
News Murder victim's body found: Police Sun Secret agentman 7
News Funding Cut for Winnipeg Women's Shelter Jun 3 Ozzie Osborne House 3
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,807 • Total comments across all topics: 281,544,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC