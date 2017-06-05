ICWP's 50/50 Applause Awards Seek Nominations for Gender Parity in Theatre
Theatre industry, media and academic research in the last decade have uncovered and reported on the sometimes shocking levels of bias against female playwrights. Many professional theatres have committed to take action and demonstrate gender equity in their programming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remains of Christine Wood found near Winnipeg
|3 hr
|white trash peg
|7
|How an experiment created canola and turned Can...
|7 hr
|larry
|4
|Thousand gather to celebrate 30 years of Pride ...
|9 hr
|TRUMP the MESSENGER
|12
|Spread of hog virus alarms piglet-exporting pro...
|9 hr
|eradication the o...
|4
|Body of missing woman Christine Wood found near...
|14 hr
|Minnie Appolis Dr...
|17
|Murder victim's body found: Police
|Sun
|Secret agentman
|7
|Funding Cut for Winnipeg Women's Shelter
|Jun 3
|Ozzie Osborne House
|3
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC