'I would just be too exhausted:' Post-stroke fatigue common and hidden
Senator Murray Sinclair says he didn't take the long-term implications of his stroke seriously. Senator Murray Sinclair suffered a mild stroke 10 years ago, while he was still serving as a justice in Manitoba.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manitoba Job Hunt
|5 hr
|MJH
|1
|Protection of other lakes key as zebra mussels ...
|8 hr
|DOERs LEGACY CLAMS
|2
|RCMP and Winnipeg police suspend organized-crim...
|13 hr
|Andrews Swan NDP
|2
|New Flyer Acquires Carlson Engineered Composite...
|13 hr
|The Back-Room Boys
|1
|How an experiment created canola and turned Can...
|Mon
|larry
|4
|Thousand gather to celebrate 30 years of Pride ...
|Mon
|TRUMP the MESSENGER
|12
|Spread of hog virus alarms piglet-exporting pro...
|Mon
|eradication the o...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC