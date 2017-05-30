How an experiment created canola and ...

How an experiment created canola and turned Canadian farmers into cooking oil kings

There are 3 comments on the Star Tribune story from Yesterday, titled How an experiment created canola and turned Canadian farmers into cooking oil kings. In it, Star Tribune reports that:

In the heart of Canada's bread basket, a Richardson International Ltd. processing plant stands as a testament to what may be the country's most successful agricultural experiment. Farmers across the Prairie Provinces are planting a record acres of canola, a crop that didn't exist about four decades ago but now is the nation's biggest, sown on more land than spring wheat.

GMO FRANKENFOD

Winnipeg, Canada

#1 Yesterday
FRANKENFOOD !

The Very First Successful GMO !

But then ... there always WERE the CONSERVATIVES !
Victoria Frankenshtein

Winnipeg, Canada

#2 Yesterday
How an experiment created canola and turned Canadian farmers into cooking oil kings

Jeans R Wilder

Winnipeg, Canada

#3 17 hrs ago
FRAUNKENSTEIN !
Manitoba

