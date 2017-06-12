Homicide unit investigates death in W...

Homicide unit investigates death in Winnipeg's North End

Winnipeg police's homicide unit is investigating after a 27-year old man died in the North End Sunday evening. Officers were dispatched to Pritchard Avenue near McKenzie Street shortly after 6 p.m. and found a man on the sidewalk outside a home, a police spokesperson said.

Manitoba

