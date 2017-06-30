Ground broken on Transcona Library project in Winnipeg
Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman and city councillor Russ Wyatt were on hand late last month to help break ground on the Transcona Library, a new 13,500 square foot structure in the city's Transcona neighbourhood. The library will be a one-floor, accessible facility with space for a collection of 40,000 items, study and leisure areas, and a family literacy playground.
