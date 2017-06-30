Ground broken on Transcona Library pr...

Ground broken on Transcona Library project in Winnipeg

19 hrs ago Read more: Journal of Commerce

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman and city councillor Russ Wyatt were on hand late last month to help break ground on the Transcona Library, a new 13,500 square foot structure in the city's Transcona neighbourhood. The library will be a one-floor, accessible facility with space for a collection of 40,000 items, study and leisure areas, and a family literacy playground.

Manitoba

