Gimli search and rescue not on the chopping block, minister tells Parliament

Dominic LeBlanc, Canada's minister of fisheries and oceans, told Parliament this week that in-land bases where there are coast guard search-and-rescue programs will not be cut. On June 1, the union representing coast guard employees announced the end of services on Lake Winnipeg, the Red River and Lake of the Woods in Ontario, sparking concerns about the future of navigation and search-and-rescue services in the areas.

