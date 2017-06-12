Gimli Glider museum commemorates 'amazing aviation story'

Gimli Glider museum vice-president Steve Bannister , president Barb Gluck and Gwen Harp held a soft opening for the new museum dedicated to the story of the glider landing in 1983. An Air Canada Boeing 767 that ran out of fuel more than 12,000 metres above the ground more than 30 years ago - and somehow landed without any casualties - has had its story further cemented in history.

