Future of Alexander Docks site up in ...

Future of Alexander Docks site up in the air, city hoping for public input

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

On June 8 and June 10, the city and The Forks are holding public consultations on the site located on Waterfront Drive. The dock was built in 1929 and was an important shipping and transportation hub for Winnipeg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News An ailing boy, a residential school infirmary a... 3 hr David or David is... 24
News Football Nomads could become wanderers if polic... Tue Ng coming to town 2
News Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma... May 30 Conservative Kong... 13
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... May 29 FREE PRESS BUM 91
News Hal Knows A Guy - Total Flooring May 28 Chong 4
News Red Cross official says fentanyl a risk; first-... May 28 Missing and Murde... 6
News Man who beheaded Greyhound bus passenger seekin... May 28 Jdd 4
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Stanley Cup
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,912 • Total comments across all topics: 281,462,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC