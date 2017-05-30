Future of Alexander Docks site up in the air, city hoping for public input
On June 8 and June 10, the city and The Forks are holding public consultations on the site located on Waterfront Drive. The dock was built in 1929 and was an important shipping and transportation hub for Winnipeg.
