From wide open spaces of prairies - t...

From wide open spaces of prairies - to space

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Western Producer

Canadian Space Agency candidates must pass a series of grueling physical and aptitude tests. Jason Leuschen of Bruno, Sask., will learn in June if he will be one of Canada's next astronauts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Western Producer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AMI celebrates Aboriginal Day 2017 27 min Dumfukchug 1
News How an experiment created canola and turned Can... 22 hr Cookoo coutu 7
News Families live with grief of hit and runs, but p... Thu Greg Selinger - L... 1
News 'Justice delayed is justice denied': Less than ... Thu Trump the Immigants 1
News Protection of other lakes key as zebra mussels ... Wed DOERs REAL LEGACY... 4
Manitoba Job Hunt Tue MJH 1
News RCMP and Winnipeg police suspend organized-crim... Jun 6 Andrews Swan NDP 2
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,390 • Total comments across all topics: 281,629,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC