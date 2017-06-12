Four bizarre things governments spent...

Four bizarre things governments spent money on for Canada 150

11 hrs ago Read more: MacLeans

How do governments celebrate Canada's 150th? With a traveling red couch and a $400,000 game of Snakes and Ladders. As Canada's 150th birthday draws near, here's a look at some of the more unusual projects governments have spent money on to celebrate the event.

Manitoba

