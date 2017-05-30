Firearms lab in new police HQ unusabl...

Firearms lab in new police HQ unusable due to faulty ventilation design

There are 1 comment on the CBC News story from 1 hr ago, titled Firearms lab in new police HQ unusable due to faulty ventilation design. In it, CBC News reports that:

Before joining CBC Manitoba, Bartley Kives spent most of his career in journalism at the Winnipeg Free Press, covering politics, music, food, the environment and outdoor recreation. He's the author of the Canadian bestseller A Daytripper's Guide to Manitoba: Exploring Canada's Undiscovered Province and co-author of Stuck in the Middle: Dissenting Views of Winnipeg.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Fill Sheegles Wallet

Winnipeg, Canada

#2 39 min ago
You Really CAN'T Fix Stupid !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News An ailing boy, a residential school infirmary a... 9 hr David or David is... 24
News Football Nomads could become wanderers if polic... Tue Ng coming to town 2
News Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma... May 30 Conservative Kong... 13
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... May 29 FREE PRESS BUM 91
News Hal Knows A Guy - Total Flooring May 28 Chong 4
News Red Cross official says fentanyl a risk; first-... May 28 Missing and Murde... 6
News Man who beheaded Greyhound bus passenger seekin... May 28 Jdd 4
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,118 • Total comments across all topics: 281,468,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC