'Exceptionally dangerous' Transcona dog to be euthanized after owner loses appeal
Derek Forsyth appealed to councillors to rescind a city order to declare his dog Boss exceptionally dangerous. The owner of dog who bit and injured at least two people over the past two years has lost an appeal against a city order to have the animal euthanized.
