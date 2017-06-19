Dona Benac: Children with Northside roots honoured in Manitoba
Lily and Bella Moose live in Thompson, Manitoba, with their parents, Caelin and Will, but they are originally from North Sydney. They attend Wapanohk Community School, the only Cree bilingual school in Manitoba and their mother teaches there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7,000 Hydro customers powerless after thunderst...
|19 hr
|Minnie Appolis Dr...
|8
|From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on...
|Sun
|Omars Cadre - Canada
|2
|Declining number of asylum seekers surprises re...
|Sun
|ITs ALL HILLARYs ...
|3
|'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'...
|Sun
|David
|1
|Winnipeg Band Releases Song for MMIWG
|Jun 16
|Selkirk Settled-ers
|2
|Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Bison rebuilds in a better place with You Are N...
|Jun 15
|WHITE LUNCH COMICs
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC