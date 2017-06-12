Declining number of asylum seekers surprises reeve of Manitoba border town
Emerson-Franklin Reeve Greg Janzen is surprised that the number of asylum seekers caught by RCMP entering Manitoba has gone down, not up, now that the weather has warmed up. The reeve of the Manitoba town that's been the backdoor to Canada for asylum seekers entering Canada from the U.S. wonders if the recent discovery of the body of a Ghanaian woman has scared refugee claimants from making the trek across the border.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winnipeg Band Releases Song for MMIWG
|23 hr
|Selkirk Settled-ers
|2
|7,000 Hydro customers powerless after thunderst...
|Fri
|The Man
|6
|Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i...
|Fri
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|Bison rebuilds in a better place with You Are N...
|Jun 15
|WHITE LUNCH COMICs
|2
|Bloodied man jumps into woman's car near Winnip...
|Jun 15
|TRUMP ADMENSTRUATION
|3
|Winnipeg reaches tentative deal with its larges...
|Jun 13
|City Union Employees
|1
|Ramadan in Winnipeg: Long days of fasting, but ...
|Jun 13
|Finisher
|16
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC