Declining number of asylum seekers surprises reeve of Manitoba border town

Emerson-Franklin Reeve Greg Janzen is surprised that the number of asylum seekers caught by RCMP entering Manitoba has gone down, not up, now that the weather has warmed up. The reeve of the Manitoba town that's been the backdoor to Canada for asylum seekers entering Canada from the U.S. wonders if the recent discovery of the body of a Ghanaian woman has scared refugee claimants from making the trek across the border.

Manitoba

