Death of involuntary psychiatric pati...

Death of involuntary psychiatric patient prompts recommendation for better monitoring

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

The inquest into the drowning death of Ronald Bobbie, 59, who was a resident of a psychiatric facility in Selkirk, Man., calls for changes to how nurses monitor entries and exits from the facility. The inquest report on the drowning death of a 59-year-old man who was an involuntary resident of a psychiatric facility in Selkirk, Man., calls for changes to how nurses monitor people coming and going from the facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 7,000 Hydro customers powerless after thunderst... 2 hr The Man 6
News Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i... 6 hr Sub hit by while ... 1
News Bison rebuilds in a better place with You Are N... Thu WHITE LUNCH COMICs 2
News Bloodied man jumps into woman's car near Winnip... Thu TRUMP ADMENSTRUATION 3
News Winnipeg reaches tentative deal with its larges... Tue City Union Employees 1
News Ramadan in Winnipeg: Long days of fasting, but ... Tue Finisher 16
News City of Winnipeg asks what should happen with t... Jun 12 Conservativeby de... 18
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,190 • Total comments across all topics: 281,801,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC