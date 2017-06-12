Death of involuntary psychiatric patient prompts recommendation for better monitoring
The inquest into the drowning death of Ronald Bobbie, 59, who was a resident of a psychiatric facility in Selkirk, Man., calls for changes to how nurses monitor entries and exits from the facility. The inquest report on the drowning death of a 59-year-old man who was an involuntary resident of a psychiatric facility in Selkirk, Man., calls for changes to how nurses monitor people coming and going from the facility.
