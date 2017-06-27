CUPE 'raising red flags' about P3 school model

Members of the public attend a meeting at Riverview Curling Club organized by CUPE, representing Brandon School Division school support workers, regarding concerns over the provincial government's plan to build a new school using a public-private partnership. The Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 737 held a town hall on Monday night to shine a light on the pitfalls of public-private partnerships, or P3s, which is the model proposed by the Pallister government for Brandon's new south end school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.