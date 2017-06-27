CUPE 'raising red flags' about P3 school model
Members of the public attend a meeting at Riverview Curling Club organized by CUPE, representing Brandon School Division school support workers, regarding concerns over the provincial government's plan to build a new school using a public-private partnership. The Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 737 held a town hall on Monday night to shine a light on the pitfalls of public-private partnerships, or P3s, which is the model proposed by the Pallister government for Brandon's new south end school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'They're focused on me. I'm focused on Winnipeg...
|11 hr
|Brain Bow-Man - M...
|2
|Korean workers in some Winnipeg sushi restauran...
|11 hr
|Tom Jones Conserv...
|1
|Entertainment journal (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|Pope
|4
|7,000 Hydro customers powerless after thunderst...
|Sun
|HYDRO VP of PLOTTING
|13
|Summer hasn't skipped Manitoba: Warmer weather ...
|Sun
|Could a cat bor
|2
|Time to bring public washrooms to Winnipeg's Ex...
|Jun 24
|Sammy Maudlin ExM...
|1
|Indigenous people see growing racism but are ho...
|Jun 23
|Lying Loser David
|5
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC