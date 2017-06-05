Crash outside Transcona high school s...

Crash outside Transcona high school sends student to hospital

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: CBC News

A Winnipeg high school student was sent to hospital in unstable condition Monday afternoon after they were hit by a vehicle outside of College Pierre-Elliott-Trudeau. Police were called to the school on Redonda Street just before 1:10 p.m. CT after reports of a collision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How an experiment created canola and turned Can... 19 hr larry 4
News Thousand gather to celebrate 30 years of Pride ... 21 hr TRUMP the MESSENGER 12
News Spread of hog virus alarms piglet-exporting pro... 21 hr eradication the o... 4
News Body of missing woman Christine Wood found near... Mon Minnie Appolis Dr... 17
News Murder victim's body found: Police Sun Secret agentman 7
News Funding Cut for Winnipeg Women's Shelter Jun 3 Ozzie Osborne House 3
News An ailing boy, a residential school infirmary a... Jun 2 Secret agentman 25
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,423 • Total comments across all topics: 281,556,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC