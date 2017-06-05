Crash outside Transcona high school sends student to hospital
A Winnipeg high school student was sent to hospital in unstable condition Monday afternoon after they were hit by a vehicle outside of College Pierre-Elliott-Trudeau. Police were called to the school on Redonda Street just before 1:10 p.m. CT after reports of a collision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How an experiment created canola and turned Can...
|19 hr
|larry
|4
|Thousand gather to celebrate 30 years of Pride ...
|21 hr
|TRUMP the MESSENGER
|12
|Spread of hog virus alarms piglet-exporting pro...
|21 hr
|eradication the o...
|4
|Body of missing woman Christine Wood found near...
|Mon
|Minnie Appolis Dr...
|17
|Murder victim's body found: Police
|Sun
|Secret agentman
|7
|Funding Cut for Winnipeg Women's Shelter
|Jun 3
|Ozzie Osborne House
|3
|An ailing boy, a residential school infirmary a...
|Jun 2
|Secret agentman
|25
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC