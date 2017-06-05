Coast guard rescues kids adrift in di...

Coast guard rescues kids adrift in dinghy on Lake Winnipeg

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

There have been five search-and-rescue cases already this month by the coast guard in Gimli as the weather has warmed and people have flocked to the beach. A girl and boy needed rescue by the Canadian Coast Guard on Lake Winnipeg after strong winds blew their inflatable dinghy far from the Gimli shore on the weekend.

Manitoba

