Coast guard rescues kids adrift in dinghy on Lake Winnipeg
There have been five search-and-rescue cases already this month by the coast guard in Gimli as the weather has warmed and people have flocked to the beach. A girl and boy needed rescue by the Canadian Coast Guard on Lake Winnipeg after strong winds blew their inflatable dinghy far from the Gimli shore on the weekend.
Read more at CBC News.
