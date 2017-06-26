City recommends shift in speed limits...

City recommends shift in speed limits on Winnipeg's Waverley and Keewatin Streets

Two Winnipeg streets could be seeing a change in pace after recommendations are set to come before one of the City of Winnipeg committees. On Tuesday, the Infrastructure and Public Works Committee will hear recommendations that they go to Manitoba's Highway Traffic Board to consider changing the speed limit on Waverley Street from 50 km/h to 70 km/h between a point south of the CNR Rivers Subdivision Mainline to Taylor Avenue.

Manitoba

