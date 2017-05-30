Candina Doucette on slavery in Digby,...

Candina Doucette on slavery in Digby, Annapolis counties: 'it happened'

Doucette is fresh off her first conference presentation at the 'Blackness, Indigeneity, Colonialism, and Confederation: 21st Century Perspectives' conference in Brandon, Manitoba. "Slavery in Digby and Annapolis Counties: The Untold Story" will be held June 8 at 6:30 at the Admiral Digby Museum.

