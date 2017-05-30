Candina Doucette on slavery in Digby, Annapolis counties: 'it happened'
Doucette is fresh off her first conference presentation at the 'Blackness, Indigeneity, Colonialism, and Confederation: 21st Century Perspectives' conference in Brandon, Manitoba. "Slavery in Digby and Annapolis Counties: The Untold Story" will be held June 8 at 6:30 at the Admiral Digby Museum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nova News Now.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Firearms lab in new police HQ unusable due to f...
|5 hr
|Fill Sheegles Wallet
|1
|An ailing boy, a residential school infirmary a...
|14 hr
|David or David is...
|24
|Football Nomads could become wanderers if polic...
|May 30
|Ng coming to town
|2
|Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma...
|May 30
|Conservative Kong...
|13
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|May 29
|FREE PRESS BUM
|91
|Hal Knows A Guy - Total Flooring
|May 28
|Chong
|4
|Red Cross official says fentanyl a risk; first-...
|May 28
|Missing and Murde...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC