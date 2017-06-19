CanadaDrugs execs were under RCMP sur...

CanadaDrugs execs were under RCMP surveillance in May, court documents show

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: CBC News

Karen Pauls is an award-winning journalist who has been a national news reporter in Manitoba since 2004. She has travelled across Canada and around the world to do stories for CBC, including the 2011 Royal Wedding in London.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10) 1 hr Humphrey Bogards ... 5
News Daphne Bramham: Celebrating a complicated histo... Wed David is TREATY 1
News 7,000 Hydro customers powerless after thunderst... Wed Twin City Motors ... 12
News What the flock? Gulls take over lawns, hoover u... Tue OROBOUROUS KHAN 1
News From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on... Jun 18 Omars Cadre - Canada 2
News Declining number of asylum seekers surprises re... Jun 18 ITs ALL HILLARYs ... 3
News 'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'... Jun 18 David 1
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Cuba
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,029 • Total comments across all topics: 281,939,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC