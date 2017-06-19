CanadaDrugs.com still has Manitoba pharmacy licence

American prosecutors accuse CanadaDrugs.com, its CEO Kris Thorkelson, affiliated companies and associates of selling $78 million US in unapproved and counterfeit cancer drugs to U.S. doctors. The online pharmacy at the centre of an extradition case to the United States is still licensed to operate in the province by the College of Pharmacists of Manitoba, which says it's watching the court proceedings "carefully."

