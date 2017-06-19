Canada raises asylum seekers influx with Minnesota governor
FILE PHOTO: A group of migrants who said they were from Djibouti and Somalia walk along railway tracks after crossing the Canada-U.S. border in Emerson, Manitoba, Canada, March 27, 2017. Picture taken March 27, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|8 min
|Lying Loser David
|4
|7,000 Hydro customers powerless after thunderst...
|2 hr
|HYDRO VP of POSTING
|9
|What the flock? Gulls take over lawns, hoover u...
|4 hr
|OROBOUROUS KHAN
|1
|From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on...
|Sun
|Omars Cadre - Canada
|2
|Declining number of asylum seekers surprises re...
|Sun
|ITs ALL HILLARYs ...
|3
|'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'...
|Sun
|David
|1
|Winnipeg Band Releases Song for MMIWG
|Jun 16
|Selkirk Settled-ers
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC