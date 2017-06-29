Canada is not about 'bricks and morta...

Canada is not about 'bricks and mortar,' PM tells critics of Canada 150 choices

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: SooToday

Justin Trudeau pointed Thursday to an icebreaker's voyage as a fine example of Canada 150 celebrations, but critics say he's missed the boat in terms of a lasting, bricks-and-mortar legacy from the anniversary. The prime minister clambered onto the former coast guard ship Polar Prince to talk to scientists who are collecting information on the oceans off three Canadian coasts this summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manitoba Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canada's oldest person: Living through 112 year... 1 hr Cardinal Rich-and... 1
News Turfed director resurfaces at city hall, renewi... 11 hr Lester Dean Worme... 3
News Citizenship ceremony welcomes 101 newcomers in ... 11 hr sweat 3
News Happy birthday Wed Jonny Two Shirts 6
News Korean workers in some Winnipeg sushi restauran... Wed Tom Jones Conserv... 2
News CUPE 'raising red flags' about P3 school model Wed Gourd Steaves Bus... 2
News 'They're focused on me. I'm focused on Winnipeg... Jun 27 Brain Bow-Man - M... 2
See all Manitoba Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manitoba Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Manitoba

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,041 • Total comments across all topics: 282,129,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC