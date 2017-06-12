Brandonites eager to show their Pride

Eliciting audible gasps from the "Rocky Horror Picture Show" audience when it was announced earlier this year, news that Rae Spoon is coming to Brandon is already being celebrated as this year's Brandon Pride Week highlight. Spoon's a "national-level performer" and "strong spokesperson for the queer community" that they're excited to have attracted, Brandon Pride member at large Alex Chamberlain said, adding, "You can talk about them being a front-runner or a trailblazer in the queer music scene."

