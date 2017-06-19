Brandon council approves south-end subdivision project
Kelsey Bay resident Earl Dyck speaks out against the proposed subdivision at 21 Willowcrest Ave. during Monday's Brandon City Council meeting. Ryan Nickel, chief planner with the City of Brandon, speaks to city council about the options explored for a secondary emergency access route for the proposed south-end development during Monday night's meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7,000 Hydro customers powerless after thunderst...
|3 hr
|Twin City Motors ...
|12
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|12 hr
|Lying Loser David
|4
|What the flock? Gulls take over lawns, hoover u...
|16 hr
|OROBOUROUS KHAN
|1
|From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on...
|Jun 18
|Omars Cadre - Canada
|2
|Declining number of asylum seekers surprises re...
|Jun 18
|ITs ALL HILLARYs ...
|3
|'Tell people not to panic': Experts say Canada'...
|Jun 18
|David
|1
|Winnipeg Band Releases Song for MMIWG
|Jun 16
|Selkirk Settled-ers
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC