Body of missing woman Christine Wood found near Winnipeg, police say
There are 17 comments on the Chilliwack Times story from Saturday, titled Body of missing woman Christine Wood found near Winnipeg, police say. In it, Chilliwack Times reports that:
The family of a young indigenous woman missing since last summer is devastated by the discovery of her body in a farm field near Winnipeg, but relieved to get some closure, said a Manitoba grand chief. Winnipeg police said Saturday the body of 21-year-old Christine Wood was found Thursday in Springfield, Man., by a farmer inspecting his crops.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Chilliwack Times.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#1 Saturday
Body of missing woman Christine Wood found near Winnipeg, police say
http://www.chilliwacktimes.com/national/42616...
WINNIPEG FAMOUS across CANADA !.. KILL CAPITAL for INDIANS !
VVVVV
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#2 Yesterday
It was unfair that they took away the food for the worms
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#3 Yesterday
Body of missing woman Christine Wood found near Winnipeg, police say
http://www.chilliwacktimes.com/national/42616 ...
WINNIPEG FAMOUS across CANADA !.. KILL CAPITAL for INDIANS !
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#6 Yesterday
but they saved some worms from being crackheads...
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#7 Yesterday
They did not help ME !
|
Sooke, Canada
|
#8 Yesterday
Idiotic and low, even by your standards David. You really are classless disgusting trash. You should be ashamed.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#9 Yesterday
should put Sheila North Wilson & Derek Nepinak there for replacements, but i guess even worms have taste...
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#10 Yesterday
Body of missing woman Christine Wood found near Winnipeg, police say
But ..
How can We be SURE about this I.D.??
DNA Evidence depends on " Expert Testimony " !
This has proven UNRELIABLE !
Remember that Jerk Down East ..
HE ruined MANY lives with FAKE EVIDENCE !
ALL to Please the Police !
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#11 Yesterday
She had been there so long that the worms had their way with her body. Nothing left but bones and 4 legged critters probably snacked on the bones. Farmer got lucky to find anything remaining, maybe cloth from her clothes alerted the farmer.
|
Calgary, Canada
|
#12 Yesterday
Can anyone decipher this post?
|
Sooke, Canada
|
#13 Yesterday
You have to be fluent in idiot to comprehend is deranged rants.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#14 Yesterday
Deciphered -
DNA is NOT a SCIENCE !
It STILL depends on " Expert Testimony " !
" Experts " can be Bribed .. Motivated .. or Just Plain Wrong !***
This Explanation Supplied for Conservatives !
|
Calgary, Canada
|
#15 Yesterday
It's time to take your medication, David.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#16 Yesterday
I STILL don't get it !
|
Calgary, Canada
|
#17 23 hrs ago
Looks like David Coutu is up to his old trick again, deleting post he does not agree with.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#18 21 hrs ago
Earth to earth, dust to dust, ashes to ashes.
RIP.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#19 9 hrs ago
This is very true .. St Paul !
It is So Sad that this happens Anywhere to Anybody !
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remains of Christine Wood found near Winnipeg
|12 min
|Chugs are still pos
|5
|How an experiment created canola and turned Can...
|2 hr
|larry
|4
|Thousand gather to celebrate 30 years of Pride ...
|5 hr
|TRUMP the MESSENGER
|12
|Spread of hog virus alarms piglet-exporting pro...
|5 hr
|eradication the o...
|4
|Murder victim's body found: Police
|Sun
|Secret agentman
|7
|Funding Cut for Winnipeg Women's Shelter
|Sat
|Ozzie Osborne House
|3
|An ailing boy, a residential school infirmary a...
|Fri
|Secret agentman
|25
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC