There are on the Chilliwack Times story from Saturday, titled Body of missing woman Christine Wood found near Winnipeg, police say. In it, Chilliwack Times reports that:

The family of a young indigenous woman missing since last summer is devastated by the discovery of her body in a farm field near Winnipeg, but relieved to get some closure, said a Manitoba grand chief. Winnipeg police said Saturday the body of 21-year-old Christine Wood was found Thursday in Springfield, Man., by a farmer inspecting his crops.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Chilliwack Times.