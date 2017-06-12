There are on the The Georgia Straight story from Yesterday, titled Bison rebuilds in a better place with You Are Not the Ocean, You Are the Patient. In it, The Georgia Straight reports that:

The Straight reaches Bison on the road between Saskatoon and Winnipeg, the band on a Hard Core Logo -style there-and-back-again tour to guitarist-vocalist James Farwell's old stomping grounds in Manitoba. "We've just passed by the Truck Saver parts and service," Farwell notes, peering out the van window.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Georgia Straight.