Bishop Grandin construction proving to be a headache for Winnipeg drivers
But, the City of Winnipeg said construction from a private developer will be mixed in to the delays until at least Monday June 26. Liz Chodor has been a courier for the last seven years and said this is the worst traffic she's ever seen on Bishop Grandin. She said for someone who is dependent on road conditions, she's loosing half, if not more of her salary thanks to delays on roads like Bishop Grandin Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indigenous people see growing racism but are ho...
|4 hr
|BOBs Your UNCLE
|3
|Selkirk, Man., to honour Senator Murray Sinclai...
|5 hr
|If This is IT Huey
|4
|Human-trafficking in Canada affects isolated an... (Oct '10)
|Thu
|Humphrey Bogards ...
|5
|Daphne Bramham: Celebrating a complicated histo...
|Wed
|David is TREATY
|1
|7,000 Hydro customers powerless after thunderst...
|Wed
|Twin City Motors ...
|12
|What the flock? Gulls take over lawns, hoover u...
|Jun 20
|OROBOUROUS KHAN
|1
|From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on...
|Jun 18
|Omars Cadre - Canada
|2
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC