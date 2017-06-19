Bishop Grandin construction proving t...

Bishop Grandin construction proving to be a headache for Winnipeg drivers

But, the City of Winnipeg said construction from a private developer will be mixed in to the delays until at least Monday June 26. Liz Chodor has been a courier for the last seven years and said this is the worst traffic she's ever seen on Bishop Grandin. She said for someone who is dependent on road conditions, she's loosing half, if not more of her salary thanks to delays on roads like Bishop Grandin Boulevard.

Manitoba

