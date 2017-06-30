Better Winnipeg: Habitat homeowner finds out his family house will be the Carter Home
ABOVE: Global's Eva Kovacs was there when Todd Gauthier and his family found out their future home will be the Carter House. Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn will be working on one specific house while they're in Winnipeg to support Habitat for Humanity .
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manitoba Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, but Herea s How You Can Enjoy Canada Day...
|23 min
|Jonny Two Shirts
|2
|Capital Wishlist: Peter Herrndorf on how the ar...
|5 hr
|RAM DASS CONSERVA...
|1
|Canada's oldest person: Living through 112 year...
|7 hr
|Bob
|2
|CUPE 'raising red flags' about P3 school model
|9 hr
|HydroDebt 50Billi...
|3
|Turfed director resurfaces at city hall, renewi...
|21 hr
|Lester Dean Worme...
|3
|Citizenship ceremony welcomes 101 newcomers in ...
|21 hr
|sweat
|3
|Happy birthday
|Wed
|Jonny Two Shirts
|6
Find what you want!
Search Manitoba Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC