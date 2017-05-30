Award honours teachers
Catherine Forbes, left, Westgate Collegiate and Vocational Institute's chair of student services, was one of two Thunder Bay teachers to accept a Loran Teachers Building Leaders Awards from former student Meghan Payment on Friday. A former Thunder Bay student offered special thanks to her previous teachers by presenting them with Loran Teachers Building Leaders Awards during ceremonies at two schools on Friday.
